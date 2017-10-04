'Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales' filmmaker Joachim Ronning is in talks to helm 'Maleficent 2'.
Joachim Ronning is in talks to direct 'Maleficent 2'.
The 45-year-old filmmaker helmed 'Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales' this year and Deadline report Ronning is set to work with Angelina Jolie in the highly anticipated sequel to the 2014 Disney live action movie about the 'Sleeping Beauty' villain.
Although not much else is known about the upcoming sequel, Disney revealed they have hired 'Spectre' co-writer Jez Butterworth to rewrite the screenplay for the film.
Linda Woolverton had penned the original draft, but her effort is set to be reworked by Butterworth, who will be under pressure to deliver a commercial hit following the success of the original movie.
When the sequel was first announced, Jolie, 42, was unsure whether she would return as the iconic Disney villain, but at the Telluride Film Festival she confirmed she was returning.
She said: ''We have been working on the script and this is going to be a really strong sequel.''
Jolie relished playing Maleficent, the antagonist in Walt Disney's classic 1959 animation 'Sleeping Beauty', because she was obsessed with that movie when she was a child.
She previously said: ''It is really funny when people say you'd be obvious for a great villain. She was just my favourite as a little girl. I was terrified of her but I was really drawn to her. I loved her. There were some discussions about it before I got the part, and I got a phone call from my brother who said, 'You got to get your name on the list for this!'''
The first 'Maleficent' film also starred Elle Fanning as Princess Aurora, the Sleeping Beauty, Brenton Thwaites as Prince Phillip and Sharlto Copley as King Stefan.
The filmmaker has some strong words to say about the original Groot introduced in 'Guardians of the Galaxy'.
Vince McMahon is without a doubt one of the most polarising figures in sports entertainment.
Her earnings from his estate are revealed in divorce proceedings.
A love song for one of their favourite US cities.
He also slapped a jet-lagged Taylor Hawkins.
The acclaimed performer had just cancelled touring due to a battle with cancer.
This animated trilogy concludes on a very high note with this smart, involving and often...
For their first on-screen partnership since Mr & Mrs Smith a decade ago, Brad Pitt...
Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt talk about the unusual situation of playing a married couple...
It's the 1970s and Roland and Vanessa are an outwardly respectable married couple, struggling to...
Po the giant panda may be ever increasing his prowess at kung-fu, but he still...
With a true story that's almost hard to believe, this inspiring biographical drama is made...
Louis Zamperini (Jack O'Connell) is a rebel. His constant fights and reckless behaviour cause more...
Disney rewrites its own history again with this revisionist version of its 1959 classic Sleeping...
'Maleficent' stars Angelina Jolie and Elle Fanning talk about the upcoming fairytale movie alongside screenwriter...
Maleficent is a cruel sorceress who will stop at nothing to destroy those who have...
Louis Zamperini may have been a wayward child, constantly getting into trouble with the local...
Maleficent is a merciless sorceress who dubs herself the 'Mistress of All Evil'. But she...