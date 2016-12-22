Jo Malone wanted to be a hairdresser when she was younger.

The 53-year-old perfumer has admitted she was always destined to be involved in the beauty industry and before she founded her eponymous label, which has since been sold to Estée Lauder, but has since launched Jo Loves, she was desperate to work in a salon.

Speaking about her career plan when she was younger, the beauty mogul said: ''I wanted to be a hairdresser.''

However, the star has hinted that career path didn't quite plan out as her golden locks have ''always'' been the ''bane'' of her life.

She explained: ''The biggest bane of my life has always been my hair; I can never get it to do anything.''

However, the businesswoman has revealed her only ambition in life was to have a job she truly loved.

She said: ''I would always have to have done something that I fell in love with.''

And Jo has revealed she is happy she has achieved her life-long aim and enjoys getting out of bed to go to work.

She explained: ''I think of myself as a shopkeeper and an artist with fragrance. I like being a shopkeeper.

''I think that working-class girl in me is still there.

''I love getting up and going to work every day and doing everything.''

Jo has revealed she wants to build a school to teach people how to smell fragrance in a ''whole different way''.

Speaking about her future projects and aspirations to HELLO! magazine, she said: ''With Jo Loves we're starting to reach out in other territories - the Middle East, Emirates, China, Australia, America. We've learnt - this is the little blueprint - and we'll now take the brand out and plant it all over the world.

''But there is something still there within me, pulling me and calling me. One day I'd love to build a school where people come and learn to smell fragrance in a whole different way, just to really lift the lid ff.

''In the next ten years I'd love to do that and just implant to a next generation how you can think very differently and it's okay, whether that be music or fashion or food.''