Jimmy Osmond won't let any of his family see him after he suffered a stroke in December.

The 55-year-old singer - who starred alongside four of his brothers in the seventies music group The Osmonds - was taken to hospital after appearing as Captain Hook in a pantomime at the Birmingham Hippodrome, but his brother Merrill Osmond, 65, has admitted none of his family know how well he has recovered because he has shut them out and wants ''space''.

Speaking to the Daily Express newspaper, Merrill said: ''He's hurting pretty bad. He's in the States but doctors won't even let the family in on it yet.

''The severity of it - none of us know. It's the way his family wants it. Jimmy has been through a lot and he just wants to be all by himself right now. We're all giving him space. It's just his wife and his children with him right now.''

Jimmy - who previously suffered a stroke 15 years ago when he was aged 40 - fell ill on December 27 and his representative said at the time he would be taking ''time out'' to recover.

His spokesperson said: ''On the evening of Thursday 27 December [2018], after pushing through the evening's performance of Peter Pan at Birmingham Hippodrome, Jimmy Osmond was driven straight to hospital and diagnosed with a stroke.

''He is grateful for all the well wishes and will be taking time out in the new year.''

Jimmy previously admitted that his body was under a lot of ''stress'' despite no real ''warning signs'' when it was discovered that the he had suffered a stroke.

Speaking to the Daily Mail he added: ''My wife Michelle took me to hospital and it was discovered I'd had a stroke - I didn't have high cholesterol, high blood pressure or any other warning sign.

''An ultrasound scan showed I had a hole in my heart the size of a pound coin, which had contributed to the stroke because when my body was under stress, it was sending little blood clots up to my brain.''