Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis have joined forces with Peabo Bryson for a charity single for Korea.

The legendary songwriting and producing duo - comprised of James Samuel 'Jimmy Jam' Harris III and Terry Steven Lewis - are most famous for producing Janet's breakthrough 1986 album 'Control', but have also collaborated with the likes of the late George Michael, Mariah Carey, Human League and Usher in the past.

And Peabo is most famous for his duets with Celine Dion, Roberta Flack and Chaka Khan.

They've teamed up for the track 'Korean Dream' in a bid to make the country, which is currently divided united once again.

The song is the work of ONE K Global Campaign Organising Committee, whose goal is to tell the world about Korea and their dream for peace and unification for North and South Korea, ending years of families being split, of tension between nations where brothers and sisters are pitted against each other and of poverty and civil rights abuses for those whom fate put on the wrong side of the random border, a border that has held Korea back from making its full contribution to the world.

Producer Terry said: ''I think music reaches right into the soul of someone. It doesn't matter what language, doesn't matter whether you are young or old or where you are from. A great song can really uplift and provide the soundtrack for the people to do whatever it is they want to do.''

The non-profit single also features Korean-born Australian 'X Factor' winner Dami Im with the most famous singers in Korea - Jung Dongha and K-pop boy band Voisper - alongside Filipino singers Edray, Sabrina and Zendee and American Lauren Evans.

The single is set to be released on Korea's National Independence Day on August 15.