Jim Ross' wife died from a ''traumatic brain injury''.

The 65-year-old WWE commentator - affectionately known as 'Good ol' JR' - was left devastated after his beloved spouse Jan Ross passed away last month at Oklahoma City's OU Medical Center, less than two days after she was involved in an accident on her Vespa motorcycle, and her official cause of death has now been registered.

However, the Oklahoma Office of the Chief Medical Examiner told TMZ that though they have determined the cause of death, they are still awaiting the results of a toxicology.

Jan - who was not wearing a helmet - had been riding home from a local gym when she was hit from behind by a vehicle driven by a 17-year-old male and was thrown off her Vespa, with both vehicles catching fire.

The death has been ruled an accident, but police are still investigating the crash.

Jim broke the tragic news on Twitter.

He posted: ''A Priest gave my wife Jan her last rites tonight. My little Angel is gone. (sic)''

And in a post on his blog Jrsbarbq.com, he previously revealed his horror at seeing the love of his life in hospital on life support machines.

He wrote: ''I will fully admit that there has been no experience in my life that could have prepared me for this life changing week. To see one's life partner and love of one's life being kept alive via life support equipment is tragically heartbreaking.''

In his emotional post, Jim also remembered how Jan had nursed him through his different health battles, including his life-long fight with Bell's Palsy.

He wrote: ''Jan and I started seeing each other in my WCW days and she remained steadfast at my side during my 21-year WWE run, of which she dearly loved and always felt like we were a member of a family there, no matter the various challenges that confronted us along the way including my three bouts with Bells palsy. She never wavered. Jan and I had memorable success together when I was managing WWE's Talent Relations Department. We were a team in WWE. I was a 'coach' and Jan was the best coach's wife ever ... She helped me battle thru multiple bouts of depression as a result of the multiple Bells palsy attacks, my dependence on Ambian, and nursed me to back health after serious, colon surgery that threatened my life and she never complained one time. This woman loves me more than I'll ever deserve and simply knowing her has enriched my life to levels that I can never repay. (sic)''