Jillian Fink has paid tribute to her husband Patrick Dempsey on their 18th wedding anniversary.

The couple married in 1999 but the union hit a rocky patch and in January 2015 she filed for divorce.

But the pair managed to work out their differences and now it seems they are both very much loved up again after Jillian took to Instagram to wish her husband a happy anniversary.

She wrote: ''Happy 18th anniversary @patrickdempsey ! Through thick and thin ... I love you - wifey (sic)''

Just months after the pair called off their divorce, Patrick proved the marriage is back on track by taking to Instagram to share a sweet picture of them cuddling, along with a gushing caption.

He wrote: ''My vacation is always more beautiful when I'm next to my beautiful wife @jilliandempsey (sic)''

Previously, the 51-year-old actor previously quipped it was communication and ''lots of sex'' that got them back on track.

The 'Bridget Jones's Baby' star has been working hard to save his 17-year marriage to Jillian Fink and credits his wife for helping him get to where he is today.

He told 'Entertainment Tonight': ''The support my wife has given me has allowed us to blossom as a couple and a family. Without her, my career would not be where it is today. My heart told me [not to give up].''

And Patrick - who shares twins Darby and Sullivan, 10, and Tallula, 15, with Jillian - feels it was his heart that told him to fight for the marriage.

The 'Grey's Anatomy' hunk shared: ''The support my wife has given me has allowed us to blossom as a couple and a family. Without her, my career would not be where it is today. My heart told me [not to give up].''