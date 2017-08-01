Jillian Fink has posted a photo on her Instagram account of her and her husband Patrick Dempsey kissing to celebrate their 18th wedding anniversary.
Jillian Fink has paid tribute to her husband Patrick Dempsey on their 18th wedding anniversary.
The couple married in 1999 but the union hit a rocky patch and in January 2015 she filed for divorce.
But the pair managed to work out their differences and now it seems they are both very much loved up again after Jillian took to Instagram to wish her husband a happy anniversary.
She wrote: ''Happy 18th anniversary @patrickdempsey ! Through thick and thin ... I love you - wifey (sic)''
Just months after the pair called off their divorce, Patrick proved the marriage is back on track by taking to Instagram to share a sweet picture of them cuddling, along with a gushing caption.
He wrote: ''My vacation is always more beautiful when I'm next to my beautiful wife @jilliandempsey (sic)''
Previously, the 51-year-old actor previously quipped it was communication and ''lots of sex'' that got them back on track.
The 'Bridget Jones's Baby' star has been working hard to save his 17-year marriage to Jillian Fink and credits his wife for helping him get to where he is today.
He told 'Entertainment Tonight': ''The support my wife has given me has allowed us to blossom as a couple and a family. Without her, my career would not be where it is today. My heart told me [not to give up].''
And Patrick - who shares twins Darby and Sullivan, 10, and Tallula, 15, with Jillian - feels it was his heart that told him to fight for the marriage.
The 'Grey's Anatomy' hunk shared: ''The support my wife has given me has allowed us to blossom as a couple and a family. Without her, my career would not be where it is today. My heart told me [not to give up].''
'England Lost' and 'Gotta Get A Grip' talk about what's happening in the UK.
It's less than 2 months until his 45th birthday but apparently he looks younger.
There are ideas for a second season, but nothing has yet been set in stone.
The actress has previously said she doesn't want the character to be referred to as a "villain".
The producer was awarded over $9 million after suing the singer's estate.
This year's Mercury Prize nominees features the best of British pop.
This year's Mercury Prize nominees features the best of British pop.
Situated in a scenic Cornish valley, the eleventh iteration of the Leopallooza Festival takes place near Bude in Cornwall from July 28th to July 30th.
Linkin Park have returned to America's Billboard Chart following the tragic suicide of their frontman Chester Bennington last week.
As it's been 12 years since the last Bridget Jones movie, expectations aren't too high...
Bridget has always known how to get herself into a muddle - catastrophic muddles at...
After battling the dating scene and finally finding love with Mark Darcy, Bridget Jones is...
With his usual disregard for story logic, Bay plunges us into another deafening metal-against-metal smackdown....
When man first landed on the moon over 40 years ago, their journey was well...
Watch the trailer for Valentine's Day *Chick Flick Alert* Valentine's Day is a romcom set,...
Made Of HonourTrailerHe'll do anything to get the groom out of the pictureFor Tom (Patrick...
EnchantedTrailer A classic Disney animated fairy tale meets with the modern, live-action romantic comedy in...
In a fairly surprising move, Disney has come forward and shown it has an actual...
EnchantedTrailerA classic Disney animated fairy tale meets with the modern, live-action romantic comedy in Walt...
It's always satisfying when a movie defies an obvious formula and delivers something better. Freedom...