Jessie Reyez became friends with Billie Eilish when she posted her songs online way before she became the biggest artist in the world.

The 'Figures' singer was set to support the 'bad guy' hitmaker on her tour this year, which has been stalled due to the coronavirus pandemic, and she has revealed how she met the 18-year-old pop sensation via her DM's, and she's been ''so supportive'' ever since.

In an interview with The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column, Jessie recalled: ''Billie has been so supportive.

''I rang her up and said, 'Thanks for picking me'.

''Three years ago, she was posting my songs online and that's how we met.

''This was when she had under a million followers.''

Jessie - who has just released her debut album, 'Before Love Came To Kill Us' - added how Billie and her family, including her collaborator sibling Finneas, are ''dope'' and praised the Grammy-winner for being real and ''always consistent''.

She continued: ''What's crazy is, Billie is the biggest artist in the world, and she is still consistent.

''I think that says a lot, especially in this industry, she has always been consistent.

''When you meet her family and her brother, it's not hard to see why she is dope, because her family is dope.

''This was a gift to be on her tour, to see a lot of people who might not have heard of me. I can't wait for the rescheduled dates.''

The 28-year-old star - who featured on Beyonce's 'The Lion King: The Gift' LP with 'Scar' - also opened up about how late British singer Amy Winehouse - who died in 2011 aged 27 - ''rescued'' her from a low period in her life when she was going through heartbreak, and how she could ''hear her pain'' in the 'Tears Dry On Their Own' singer's voice.

She said: ''I remember hearing her singing and feeling like I hear my pain in her voice. So, I felt like I had a friend. I was deep in the trenches and everyone was telling me heartbreak was something I would get over.

''But when it happens to you for the first time, you think you are the only person in the world it has happened to.

''You think because you have never felt such physical pain off something you can't physically see, that it's not tangible, but heartbreak can feel so physical. Amy rescued me.''