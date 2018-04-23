Jessica Williams is to play Professor Eulalie ''Lally'' Hicks in 'Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald'.

The TV-presenter-turned-actress enjoyed a night out on Broadway watching 'Harry Potter and the Cursed Child' at the Lyric Theatre in New York with Jk Rowling, and the pair took to social media in the intermission to announce Jessica's role in the new movie.

Jessica and JK revealed in a video on Instagram that she will play Lally Hicks, who teaches at the Ilvermorny School of Witchcraft and Wizardry, the American equivalent of Hogwarts school.

JK previously told a fan on Twitter: . ''You only see a HINT of Lally in Fantastic Beasts 2. Her true glory is revealed in FB3. [sic]''

Jessica, 28, is best known as a presenter on 'The Daily Show' but the actress and comedian has several TV and film roles under her belt, including an appearance in 'Girls'.

She will now join Eddie Redmayne, 36, who returns in the 'Fantastic Beasts' sequel as magizoologist Newt Scamander and Johnny Depp, 54, who reprises his role as wizard Grindelwald.

Jude Law, 45, will take on the role of a young Albus Dumbledore, known in the 'Harry Potter' fanchise as the elderly headmaster of Hogwarts.

Other returning castmembers include Katherine Waterston, 37, as Auror Tina Goldstein, Alison Sudol, 33, as Queenie and Dan Fogler, 41, as Jacob Fowalski. Ezra Miller, 25, is back as Credence, Zoe Kravitz, 29, will take on the role of Leta Lestrange and Callum Turner, 27, will play Newt's brother Theseus Scamander.

David Yates, who directed the first instalment and the last four 'Harry Potter' movies, is back at the helm.