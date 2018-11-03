Jess Shears and Dom Lever are ready to have children.

The couple - who married in a secret ceremony earlier this month - insist they are in ''no rush'' to start a family but they want to have a large brood and are looking forward to being parents.

Jess said: ''We want loads of children, so we're going to start trying very soon.

''We're not in a rush but we love kids and can't wait to be parents.''

The pair shot to fame on the 2017 series of 'Love Island' but Jess, 25, has no interest in returning to reality TV in the future.

She said:'' We have a few trips coming up with different brands for our influencer work.

''I loved 'Love Island' but I don't really want to do any more reality TV.

''I don't dream of having loads of money and a lavish lifestyle - as long as I can pay the bills and feed our dogs, I'm happy.''

However, 27-year-old Dom is ''in talks'' for a few new TV shows, though claimed his career has been hampered by him not being single.

He told OK! magazine: ''I'd like to do more TV work. I'm currently in talks for a few shows.

''There are a lot more opportunities for single people, which is partly why it's taken me so long to get back into it.''

While the couple are very happy to have got married, they are not planning a traditional honeymoon as they already have a number of holidays in the pipeline.

Jess said: ''We're planning a trip later this year to Dubai and the Maldives. We have a few work trips coming up and we're going to Bali next year so a honeymoon feels a bit redundant.''