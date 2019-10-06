Jess Shears has given birth to her first child.

The reality TV star - who rose to national prominence through her appearances on 'Love Island' - has taken to Instagram to reveal that she and her husband Dom Lever have welcomed their first child together.

Alongside an image of her baby's tiny feet, Jess wrote on the photo-sharing platform: ''Baby Lever [love heart emoji] (sic)''

Dom, 28, has also posted an image of himself leaving the hospital on his own Instagram account.

He captioned the heartwarming snap: ''Baby we did it. (sic)''

Dom also heaped praise on his wife, as he shared an image of his wife whilst she was pregnant.

He wrote: ''So much respect and love for everything you've done [love heart emoji] (sic)''

The loved-up couple - who met during series three of 'Love Island' - have not yet revealed the gender or name of their baby.

Jess first announced she was pregnant during an Instagram post in May.

The 26-year-old beauty posted a picture which included a polaroid shot of herself showing off her baby bump, while another showed Dom holding his own stomach, with a picture of their scan in the middle.

She captioned the snap: ''The best is yet to come.''

Dom posted the same picture and wrote: ''Living the dream.''

Prior to that, the couple revealed they were keen to start a family.

Jess said in November 2018: ''We want loads of children, so we're going to start trying very soon. We're not in a rush but we love kids and can't wait to be parents.''