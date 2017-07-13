The cast of 'Jersey Shore' are reuniting for a TV special.

Nicole 'Snooki' Polizzi recently sparked speculation of a comeback for the fly-on-the-wall show when she shared a picture of herself and a number of her female co-stars out and about with the caption ''Reunion Time'', but it has now been revealed they are preparing to shoot a one-off documentary.

Sources told TMZ an unnamed cable network are shooting a TV special on the impact of the reality show on the lives of its stars, as well as exploring where the likes of Snooki, Jenni 'JWoww' Farley, Pauly D and Mike 'The Situation' Sorrentino are now.

The programme will be either a one-off or just a few episodes, and will have a ''documentary feel''.

And the insider revealed the 'Jersey Shore' special will be the first in a series, with plans made for other casts from popular shows to reunite for similar programmes.

Meanwhile, The Situation admitted the reunion between the cast has been a long time coming.

He told the New York Post newspaper's Page Six column: ''The stars have aligned, and it's time to make reality TV great again.

''[The reunion] really is long overdue. It really is unbelievable. I mean every single person on that cast was just an unbelievable personality, and put us all together and you really don't know what you're going to get ...

''I'll be honest I'm surprised somebody hasn't done it before this. It's been about five years, and as soon as there was a hint of it online, it's trending. That just tells you something right there.''

The 35-year-old star has battled drug addiction but is proud to be sober and leading a quieter life these days.

He said: ''I've learned so much and matured over the past two years.

''I'm exactly 19 months sober now. I go to 12-step meetings two to three times a week, and I still stick with the gym-tan-laundry schedule, and I've just learned so much. I'm very grateful for everything I've done on TV, and I've learned that I really don't need an extra substance to get me out of myself, so to speak. I realised I'm already outgoing and personable, and I have to embrace what God has given me.''