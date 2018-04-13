WWE legend Jerry 'The King' Lawler suffered a stroke whilst having sex.

The 68-year-old star - who is known for his professional wrestling and commentary career with the WWE - has revealed he was taken into hospital in March after having a stroke while he was making love to his girlfriend Lauryn McBride at his home in Memphis.

Speaking on his 'Dinner With The King' podcast, Jerry explained: ''I got up and I said something to Lauryn and I didn't really feel anything, and she said 'what did you say?'.

''And I realised then that whatever I said didn't sound right, and then she looked at me - we made eye contact - and she said 'oh my god Jerry, go look in the mirror.'

''I walked around to the bathroom and I look in the mirror and the whole right side of my mouth is drooping all the way down to my chin.''

Jerry soon realised he wasn't able to speak at all, prompting his girlfriend to scream, ''Oh my god, you're having a stroke''.

Jerry - who was left unable to speak for three days, but returned to good health in time for WrestleMania 34 - originally said that the dramatic incident occurred while he and Lauryn were ''expressing love for each other in a certain way''.

But later, his co-host Glenn Moore clarified on Reddit that Jerry suffered the stroke during sex.

Meanwhile, Jerry recently revealed that he and the recently-retired WWE star Paige shared a joke about a photo that appeared to show him staring at her backside.

The wrestler-turned-commentator insisted that wasn't hit intention and that the photo just happened to be taken at the moment he was turning around.

He said: ''It sailed around the internet everywhere and she and I had a good laugh about it.

''We recreated the picture back in the locker room with her looking at my backside, so that's the kind of stuff that can happen with pictures like that.''