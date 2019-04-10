Jermaine Pennant used to pay his friends ''rent'' to date their exes.

The 36-year-old footballer admitted that he and his teammates used to ''play a game'' called Monopoly, in which if a member of the group romanced a woman who had previously dated his pal, the offending person would have to pay a fee.

Appearing alongside his glamour model wife Alice Goodwin on 'Your Face or Mine' he said: ''So basically we tried to get some revenge back on girls who my friends would date.''

Referring to host Katherine Ryan, he continued: ''So like - you would date one of them and try and date me afterwards and then she'd move on to one of our friends.

''We said, 'Right, let's make up a game' and it was called Monopoly. So if you were to date a girl and then I went and dated same girl, for a joke, you'd have to pay your friend rent. ''

Host Jimmy Carr clarified: ''So if one of your friends dated a girl that you'd already been with, he'd have to pay you rent?''

Jermaine responded: ''Yeah, the higher the status of the girl, the higher the price''

The couple were also quizzed about the sport star's stint on 'Celebrity Big Brother', in which he claimed he was single and truck up a flirtation with model Chloe Ayling.

Speaking of his time in the house, Jermaine reasoned: ''I just went on and enjoyed it''

Jimmy then quipped: ''You really enjoyed it, you forgot you were married!''

Insisting that he was always respectful of his wife, the footballer hit back: ''No I never, I actually didn't... it was definitely the edit!''