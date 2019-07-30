Jermaine Pennant credits 'Celebs Go Dating' for saving his relationship.

The former soccer star has been married to Alice Goodwin since 2014 but the couple are stronger than ever now and credit the dating show for helping them work on their issues.

She said: ''It was really helpful for us. Lots of positive things have come out of it. Our marriage has been out of the public eye for a long time. We wanted to show people it's normal to have issues.''

Whilst Jermaine added to the Daily Star newspaper's Hot TV column: ''Alice has calmed down a lot. She has her moments but she's toned it down a bit.''

Jermaine and Alice have been working hard on their marriage after they hit a rough patch when the footballer was seen flirting with Chloe Ayling on 'Celebrity Big Brother'. Jermaine had insisted it was just a bit of ''banter'' but Alice was ''totally embarrassed'' by his actions and he later vowed to ''pull out all the stops'' to save his marriage.

He told BANG Showbiz at the time: ''Well I've apologised for how it may look on the outside and if she's been embarrassed and she's upset and the family. So, I've apologised and she accepted it. So what we do now, is we move on and continue our lives. The way it came out - it looks worse then what it actually was in the inside so I have no idea how it seems on the outside and what backlash has came from it, so obviously she's upset.

''A lot of people have put their 10 pence piece worth in and you know, making it worse. But it was innocent even though it didn't look innocent so, nothing happened, it was just a little bit of flirting. You know, you're in the house for 24 hours - as I keep saying and you know, half of the stuff you've seen wasn't bad in there because you're together a long time.''