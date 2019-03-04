Jermaine Pennant and Alice Goodwin have split, just six months after the soccer star flirted with Chloe Ayling on TV and failed to tell her he was married.
The soccer star has reportedly gone his separate ways from his wife, six months after he flirted with Chloe Ayling on TV and failed to tell her he was married.
A source has revealed to the Daily Mirror newspaper that the couple separated after Christmas and they have since unfollowed each other on social media.
Jermaine got close to model Chloe during his stint on 'Celebrity Big Brother' and Alice was said to be ''totally embarrassed'' after seeing him flirt with Chloe on the show, which he played down as ''banter'', and he vowed to ''pull out all the stops'' to save his marriage.
He had admitted he had apologised to Alice and insisted his actions were ''innocent''.
He told BANG Showbiz at the time: ''Well I've apologised for how it may look on the outside and if she's been embarrassed and she's upset and the family. So, I've apologised and she accepted it. So what we do now, is we move on and continue our lives. The way it came out - it looks worse then what it actually was in the inside so I have no idea how it seems on the outside and what backlash has came from it, so obviously she's upset. A lot of people have put their 10 pence piece worth in and you know, making it worse. But it was innocent even though it didn't look innocent so, nothing happened, it was just a little bit of flirting. You know, you're in the house for 24 hours - as I keep saying and you know, half of the stuff you've seen wasn't bad in there because you're together a long time.''
Despite the flirting between the two on the show, Jermaine said it is just ''banter'' when you get ''bored'' and suggested the rest of his housemates knew there was nothing else to it.
He added: ''I saw what she saw but you don't see the other 22 hours - that's over a period of two weeks and you've probably got about 3 or 4 clips and you don't see the rest of the days so it was just little bits with a little bit of flirting.''
