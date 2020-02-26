Jeremy Scott thinks Lizzo matches his ''sensibility''.

The Moschino designer is delighted to have dressed the 'Good as Hell' hitmaker for a number of red carpet events - including the Hershey's chocolate-themed gown she wore to the BRIT Awards in London last week - and it's a ''collaborative'' experience because they have such similar ideas.

He said: ''I loved dressing her [in the 'siren' gown] for last year's VMAs, as well as last week's BRITs.

''We dress her for other things but those big awards shows are exciting because she matches my sensibility so perfectly.

''She has that strength of character.

''For the BRITs, she wanted to do a 'moment' so I was like, well, the moment could be this.

''It's collaborative because she has a personality that she wants to create for the moment.

''It was so much fun.

''I love her music, I love her personality, I love who she is, what she stands for. I love it all. And I'm so excited to be a part of it.''

Jeremy couldn't be more ''excited and proud'' for the 31-year-old singer and her success.

He added to Grazia magazine: ''Lizzo is a force to be reckoned with. I'm so excited and proud and happy for her all at once - watching her continue to grow.

''She's putting herself in the pantheon of the great pop stars of our half-century. She has all of that in her.

''Awards or no awards - she is beyond any accolades - the voice, the presence, the style, the personality, it's all there.''

Lizzo teamed her BRITs dress with sandals from Sergio Rossi and the brand were very ''proud'' to be chosen by her and her team.

Sergio Rossi CEO Riccardo Sciutto said: ''We love being able to work closely with as amazing and talented a woman as Lizzo. She is a force of nature and I am proud to see her on the red carpet in our sandals. Stunning.''