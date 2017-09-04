Jeremy Scott's designs are inspired by pop culture.

The 42-year-old fashion designer - who is the creative director of the luxury label Moschino - has admitted he has a ''very democratic'' view of fashion and ''always'' creates garments to suit the current trends.

Speaking to The New York Post Online, the creative mastermind said: ''I've always been inspired by pop culture. I've always been very democratic about my view of fashion and iconography.''

And the fashion mogul is not fazed by criticism of his products and thinks anyone who is not a fan of his work are ''stuffy'' and should not attend his catwalk shows.

Speaking about the naysayers, he said: ''I would say that they're stuffy and they could go to another show.''

But the style icon has revealed the products he has produced which are not ''accepted at first'' by the public or his customers are the pieces that become ''more mainstream''.

He explained: ''Many times my taste in something that wasn't accepted at first has ended up becoming more mainstream. That's another note I would say to those people who don't get [me].''

Although Jeremy has received his fair share of criticism and was warned off of moving to Paris, France, to propel his career even further, he was always adamant he was going to continue to pursue his dreams.

He explained: ''Everyone was like, 'You don't know anyone, you don't have any money, you don't speak the language'. There were all [people saying] no, no, no, no, no, but I . . . said yes.''

Although Jeremy did not get an internship as soon as he arrived in the European city, and was forced to live on the streets because he could not afford to live anywhere else, he soon turned things around in 1997 after hosting his first fashion show.

This moment then propelled Scott into a ''fairytale'' world.

Speaking about his career, he said: ''It was like a fairy tale. It was . . . superflattering, and, at the same time, a little overwhelming.''

However, one year later Jeremy endured ''one of the hardest things'' as he was slated for his fourth fashion collection, which struck a chord with him, before he moved to America.

He said: ''That was one of the hardest things to endure. These were the same people that had said such beautiful things about me five minutes before, and now they're saying heinous things. I took it very personally.

''People thought I was crazy. But Hollywood dictates so much of what we think of as fashion -- the way people emulate things worn by celebrities on the red carpet or just getting coffee.''