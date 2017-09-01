Jeremy Scott's collaboration with Ugg was inspired by ''California and L.A. culture''.

The 42-year-old fashion designer has joined forces with the fashion house to launch a footwear collection, which was influenced by ''low rider cars'', ''the beach and the desert'' as well as the ''latino'' and ''hip hop'' culture in the popular American hotspots.

Speaking to Elle.com about his latest venture, the creative mastermind said: ''I was thinking about California and L.A. culture. I love the low-rider cars and that whole culture. There's the Latino culture, there's the hip-hop culture, it was the mix. I was thinking about the beach and the desert and this kind of hot sand and blazing hot sun.''

The Missouri-born mogul has revealed when he was designing the creations he had musical muses, including Katy Perry, Rihanna, Miley Cyrus and Sia in mind.

He added: ''I think about my friends all the time when I'm designing. That's always an arbiter. Would Katy wear this? Would Rihanna wear this? Would Sia wear it? Would Miley wear it?''

Jeremy has admitted he became fascinated with the boot after seeing Britney Spears and Kate Hudson sporting the garment, although he only purchased his first pair of Ugg boots ''three years ago''.

He explained: ''My first memory was really Britney [Spears] and Kate Hudson wearing them to get Starbucks in Malibu--like me thinking 'what are the shoes that all these cute blonde girls are wearing?' Then learning more about it and finding it has the history from surf culture and that it came from a men's surf boot. I didn't know about that and I became more interested in trying a pair on, and finally falling in love with them myself.

''Only three years ago.''

And the star is a huge fan of the item, which he has likened to a ''hug for your foot'', because they can be styled with any outfit.

He said: ''They're really comfortable, like a hug for your foot. Especially living here in LA they keep your feet warm, but you can wear them with shorts in the winter with a sweater and you will just be fine.''

Jeremy Scott x UGG boots will be available to buy on September 13.