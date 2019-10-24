Jeremy Piven's stand up career is taking off.

The 'Mr Selfridge' star was spotted performing a stand up routine at Playboy Club on West 42nd Street before heading over to the Stand NYC for another set, the New York Post's Page Six column reports.

Meanwhile, Jeremy previously admitted he longs for an ''incredible'' wife and family like his 'Entourage' character Ari Gold.

When Jeremy was asked if there was a part of any characters he's played that he would aspire to emulate, he said: ''Harry Selfridge found his art in business and I never have been good at business I never have been I haven't found any art in business but he did and that was miraculous the two worlds come together. And Ari Gold had this incredible relationship and a wife and a family and I don't have a family yet so I aspire to that as well. I don't aspire to be a reactive douchebag that's not something that someone would aspire to be!''

And Jeremy also admitted he was looking forward to his future roles and he's working with his sister on a new top secret project.

Speaking in 2016, he shared: ''One of the things that London and this entire 'Mr Selfridge' experience did for me was it ... made me realise I need to do my own projects - do things that I'm more involved in and be more a part of it - because ... I love the experience of being in a collaborative atmosphere. So I'm working with my sister Shera Piven on something right now - one film and a TV series that I've come up with ... I feel like you're never too old to learn and be in school and I feel like that 'Mr Selfridge' was a heavy graduate programme that I just lived through over there in the UK.''