Jeremy Meeks' wife found out about her husband's romance with Chloe Green via Instagram.

Melissa Meeks has revealed she first learned about Jeremy's romantic fling with the TopShop heiress when she was sent a direct message of the duo locking lips by an unknown Instagram user.

She recalled: ''The first I learned of it was when I woke up and checked my phone.

''Some random person I don't know sent a direct message with the photograph of my husband kissing that woman.

''I went into shock. I felt nauseated. It was like a bomb had gone off and my whole world had been blown apart.

''I'd never heard of Chloe Green. I thought Jeremy was working.''

The 33-year-old model travelled to Turkey with the fashion heiress, and was seen kissing her on board a boat after they met at the Cannes Film Festival.

But Melissa greeted her husband on his return to the US with the news that she wanted a divorce.

She explained to the Mail on Sunday newspaper: ''We had it out on the doorstep. I told him how devastated and angry I am. He kept apologising - not for the affair, but for the way I learned about it.

''I feel humiliated, not just because my husband was caught with another woman but for the fact they were so brazen about it.''

Melissa revealed that Jeremy - with whom she has two kids, Jeremy Jr, seven, and Robert, 11 - tried to change her mind, but she refused to accept his explanation.

She shared: ''He told me, 'I didn't mean it to happen like this.' Those pictures will haunt me for ever.

''He kept saying, 'I'm sorry, you didn't deserve this.' We talked about divorce. I told him I didn't think the marriage could be saved. He agreed. The marriage is over.''