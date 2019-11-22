Jeremy Meeks is being sued by WeHo Auto Rental, after two luxury cars rented under his name were returned damaged.

The 35-year-old model and former gang member rose to fame in 2014 after his mugshot went viral and he was dubbed the ''world's hottest felon'', and it has been reported by TMZ that he and Terry Joe Bailey Jr., who was arrested alongside him five years ago, are being held responsible by the West Hollywood car hire firm, after their 2016 Porsche Cayenne and a 2019 Mercedes-Benz were involved in car accidents days apart in September.

According to court documents obtained by the news outlet, the Mercedes-Benz was involved in a smash on September 5, and the Cayenne on September 10.

It's not known if Jeremy or Terry were behind the wheels of the high-end cars on the respective dates of the incidents.

Jeremy spent a total of 10 and a half years in prison overall before being convicted of grand theft and firearm possession in 2014.

His mugshot saw him able to launch a modelling career, and his judge even agreed to reduce his sentence from 63 months to 27 months, so he could make the most of his newfound fame.

The 'Hot Felon' recently opened up on the harrowing events that led up to his arrest and eventual fame.

He said: ''Both of my parents were heroin addicts.

''I was a heroin baby.

''So, my childhood was very, very dark.

''My dad committed a murder when I was nine months old and killed my mum's best friend, because he was looking for us and she was the only one who knew where we were at. And she wouldn't tell him, so he stabbed her to death. Not knowing that we had rented the apartment right above her.''

Jeremy's father went to jail for the crime, and the model was left to help his mother through her drug addiction, and had to protect her from abusive partners.

He continued: ''Growing up in a heroin household is really hard. You have to grow up really fast, and fend for yourself, and bring something to the table so that everyone can eat.''

Jeremy has two children, a 10-year-old son named Jeremy Jr whom he has with ex-wife Melissa, and 17-month-old son Jayden with Topshop heiress Chloe Green.

He and Chloe were believed to have split earlier this year, but he has since insisted the pair are ''still together''.