Jeremy Meeks has filed for legal separation from his wife.

The 33-year-old model is said to have submitted paperwork on Monday (10.07.17), just a day after his spouse of eight years, Melissa, said she planned to file for divorce after pictures emerged of him kissing Topshop heiress Chloe Green.

The point of the filing is to ensure all their assets are separate, and according to TMZ, Jeremy is seeking joint physical and legal custody of their son, seven-year-old Jeremy Jr..

In the filing, Jeremy lists the date of separation as June 24, which is four days before he was pictured locking lips with Chloe.

Jeremy had travelled to Turkey with the fashion heiress, and was seen kissing her on board a boat after they met at the Cannes Film Festival, but Melissa greeted her husband on his return to the US with the news that she wanted a divorce.

She explained at the weekend: ''We had it out on the doorstep. I told him how devastated and angry I am. He kept apologising - not for the affair, but for the way I learned about it.

''I feel humiliated, not just because my husband was caught with another woman but for the fact they were so brazen about it.''

Melissa - who also has son Robert, 11, from a past relationship - revealed that Jeremy tried to change her mind, but she refused to accept his explanation.

She shared: ''He told me, 'I didn't mean it to happen like this.' Those pictures will haunt me for ever.

''He kept saying, 'I'm sorry, you didn't deserve this.' We talked about divorce. I told him I didn't think the marriage could be saved. He agreed. The marriage is over.''

She also admitted she ''went into shock'' when she first saw the pictures of Jeremy and Chloe.

She said: ''The first I learned of it was when I woke up and checked my phone.

''Some random person I don't know sent a direct message with the photograph of my husband kissing that woman.

''I went into shock. I felt nauseated. It was like a bomb had gone off and my whole world had been blown apart.

''I'd never heard of Chloe Green. I thought Jeremy was working.''