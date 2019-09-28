Jeremy McConnell feared he'd ''die'' if he didn't turn his life around after being jailed.

The Irish model spent over a month behind bars in December 2017 after breaching the terms of a community service order he was given for assaulting then-girlfriend Stephanie Davis - the mother of his two-year-old son Caben - earlier that year and he admitted he feels like a completely different person now.

Jeremy - who is expecting a baby with girlfriend Katie McCreath - said: ''Today, I have everything I've ever wanted.

''I'm healthy, in a stable relationship and have a baby girl on the way.

''But I do look back and think, 'What the f**k was all that?'

''I don't relate to the person I used to be and prison was the biggest wake-up call.

''I know only too well about the ins and outs of struggling with drugs, but while I was locked up I had a lot of time to think and said, 'I'm either going to learn from this or I'll die.'

''I knew I couldn't make the same mistakes. I wanted to set out and be a better father to my son in the future and I had to change my ays.

''I haven't touched drugs since leaving prison.''

Jeremy hasn't been able to see Caben for nearly two years but vowed he'll ''never forget'' his son and now ''can't wait to be Dad'' to his baby girl.

He said: ''Of course people say, 'What are your daughter and son going to think of you when they look at old pictures? Well, for me, that's a lesson in itself.

''I know I'll have to sit them down and show the what I've dealt with.

''I'm not a counsellor but I try to help others from my experiences on social media.

''I wouldn't have liked the old Jeremy either, but I've totally changed my life and can't wait to be Dad.''

The former 'Celebrity Big Brother' star paid tribute to his solicitor spouse for helping him to change.

He added :''I've replaced my addictions for the gym and overall health - I feel incredible being sober.

''Katie's helped me turn my life around and I'm grateful I have a second chance at life.''