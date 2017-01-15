Jeremy McConnell has decided to cut his holiday short after Stephanie Davis gave birth.

The 26-year-old reality TV star's ex-girlfriend welcomed a baby boy on Friday (13.01.17) and insists Jeremy is the father and, despite his previous denials, Jeremy is flying back early from a holiday in Thailand in order to sort out the child's paternity.

A source told the Daily Star Sunday: ''Jez has decided to cut his holiday short and fly back to Dublin alone within the next 24 hours.

''He has told friends he really wants to sort the situation out and find out if he is the father once and for all.

''Regardless of the media circus which surrounds him and Steph if he is the dad of her child then he is determined to step up to the plate and support her.''

Jeremy's decision to fly back from holiday early comes after he vowed to ''step up'' and support the little boy if paternity tests prove he is the dad.

He previously told The Sun Online: ''I am delighted that Steph has safely had the baby, of course if he is my son I will absolutely step up and do what I can to support him.''

And Jeremy insisted he has been in touch with his former girlfriend, but she has snubbed his attempts to speak about the situation.

He added: ''Any timescale for that is in Steph's hands now.

''I did reach out to her some weeks ago but didn't hear back.''

Stephanie previously claimed she had reached out to the 'Beauty School Cop Out' star on a number of occasions but never heard from him, and so stopped contacting him about her pregnancy.