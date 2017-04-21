Jennifer Paige will return to the UK for the first time in 10 years this July.

The 43-year-old singer is best known for her 1998 pop hit 'Crush' and is due to perform at The Walled Garden Music Fest at Brightling Park in East Sussex, England for it will be the first time she has performed across the atlantic in a decade and songs from her new album 'Starflower'.

Speaking exclusively to BANG Showbiz she said: ''I'm really looking forward to it mainly because I haven't been to the UK for a long time.

''I haven't come to perform for about 10 years so it's a big deal to comeback for me.''

The blonde beauty's 2012 LP 'Holiday' wasn't released in the UK she didn't have many opportunities to perform in the country, but her latest effort, which was funded through a Kickstarter campaign, has been released worldwide.

She said: ''There's been a lot of chaos in my personal life. I lost both my parents back in 2008, then I got cancer and then I got married and had a baby.

''There was a lot of things going on during my break. I was working behind the scenes doing more things for advertising and writing music for films.

''I was more faceless but that was good for me. I really learnt how to write songs for a specific product. It was a sort of growth spurt for me in song writing.

''It helped me become a better song writer but I really missed writing music for myself. It was really easy to be creative again and not for a product but for myself.''

The Walled Garden Music Fest takes place between Friday July 14 and Sunday July 16 at Brightling Park, East Sussex. Tickets can be bought: walledgardenmusicfest.co.uk