Jennifer 'JWoww' Farley and her boyfriend Zack Clayton Carpinello have hit back at claims she is pregnant.

The 33-year-old reality star and the professional wrestler walked the red carpet at the MTV Video Music Awards on Monday night (26.08.19), and while many commented on how amazing JWoww looked in her lemon-coloured gown, one Instagram user asked if she is expecting a child.

They wrote: ''Hmm sneaky preggas?'', and the 'Jersey Shore Family Vacation' star snapped back: ''Nope. Just a burger.''

Zack also took to his Instagram Stories to dispel the rumours.

He fumed: ''Jenni is NOT pregnant. Stop being idiots.''

JWoww recently confessed she is having ''lots of sex'' with her beau.

The brunette beauty - who split with her husband Roger Mathews, the father of her children Meilani Alexandra, five, and Greyson, three, in 2018 - said in a clip for 'Jersey Shore: Family Vacation': ''I am having lots of sex.''

Although they've only been officially boyfriend and girlfriend a short while, the pair have actually known each other for ages as Zack is JWoww's best friend's brother.

JWoww previously explained: ''She's been one of my friends since I was 15, and I met her in the principal's office because we both got in trouble. And cut to 20 years later, I'm now dating her brother, so it's fun. But I loved him way before like, falling in love with him, because I always wanted to see him succeed. He's one of my best friend's brothers. But even outside of that, I just adore his company. Even if he doesn't like something, he goes above and beyond and wants to experience it with me - watching like, 'Game of Thrones', or going to Disney, or doing something fun and interesting. So, it's something I haven't had, which I appreciate.''

And even her estranged husband Roger, 43, is pleased for her and Zack.

He said recently: ''He seems like a terrific guy and they seem to really be happy, and I'm very happy for them.''