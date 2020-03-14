Former Miss World Jennifer Hosten ''couldn't believe'' how accurately Gugu Mbatha-Raw depicted her in 'Misbehviour'
Jennifer Hosten ''couldn't believe'' how accurately Gugu Mbatha-Raw depicted her in 'Misbehviour'.
The 36-year-old star portrays the former Miss Grenada in the film, which tells the story of how the women's liberation movement stormed the 1970 Miss World ceremony, and the 72-year-old beauty queen was very impressed with the actress' performance.
Recalling how she and Gugu exchanged emails and WhatsApp messages before the actress flew out to Grenada to meet her, Jennifer said: ''She said, 'I really want to see where you grew up and just get a sense of the place and you.'
''I watched Gugu play my part ad she was brilliant. I couldn't believe how she'd imitated my accent to perfection.''
Jennifer - who was the first woman of colour to win Miss World - thinks the movie has captured the emotional truth of the situation.
She told Grazia magazine: ''The movie comes to the position that women should unite more instead of being against each other because we are much stronger when we come together.
''If the women's movement had found a way to speak with us then, they would have come across as less of the enemy.''
Jennifer admitted she didn't understand the view that the competitions objectified women until she competed herself.
She said: ''We didn't get into the deeper thought about what this really meant, beyond the fact we were selected to represent a country and wanting to do the best to get your country noticed.
''But, at the time, I said women deserve to have more opportunities and to not be judged just for their appearance.''
'The Bends' was released on this day (March 13th) in 1996.
Deap Lips certainly leans more into Flaming Lips territory than Deap Vally, aside from the vocals. But did it leave much of an impression?
The Mifo O5 PROs are some of the most durable wireless earbuds on the market and we can't recommend them enough.
A feminist folk trio we can get behind.
For the opening night of his latest UK tour Frank Turner packed out Leas Cliff Hall for his first gig in Folkestone, playing a solo tour with no...
The Winter Gardens saw Blossoms in the Spring as the band brought their 2020 tour to the seaside to promote their third album, 'Foolish Loving...
You'd be surprised at how few women get to headline rock and metal festivals.
The Mifo O5 PROs are some of the most durable wireless earbuds on the market and we can't recommend them enough.
A feminist folk trio we can get behind.
For the opening night of his latest UK tour Frank Turner packed out Leas Cliff Hall for his first gig in Folkestone, playing a solo tour with no...
The Winter Gardens saw Blossoms in the Spring as the band brought their 2020 tour to the seaside to promote their third album, 'Foolish Loving...
You'd be surprised at how few women get to headline rock and metal festivals.
What's new in the music world this week?
The Long Goodbye is the scariest thing you'll watch this year.
Time is an extraordinarily complicated thing which does not always behave in the way you...
This remake of Disney's 1991 classic is remarkably faithful, using present-day digital animation effects to...
Take a closer look at the cast of 'Beauty and the Beast' in the final...
To outsiders, the castle which sits on the outskirts of a small town is just...
Elizabeth Sloane is a lobbyist and often finds herself facing off against some of the...
Since its true story is still so timely after some 150 years, we can forgive...
Mike Lassiter finds himself being put on trial for the murder of his father. The...
Disney have released the new teaser trailer for the remake of the much-loved animated film...
The brutal reality of war is those who often die and put their lives on...
Filmmaking siblings Lana and Andy Wachowski never do anything by halves. The Matrix was a...
Datari TurnerNoni Jean has always been an immensely talented singer and performer, winning local talent...
The plot feels like a Jane Austen novel infused with a hot-potato political issue, but...
After Van Helsing, the first G.I. Joe and the Mummy movies, filmmaker Stephen Sommers just...