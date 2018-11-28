Jenni 'JWoww' Farley has revealed that her two-year-old son Greyson has been diagnosed with autism.
The 'Jersey Shore' star has revealed that her two-year-old son Greyson has been having speech problems and was recently diagnosed with the developmental disorder.
She said: ''Greyson, he was recently diagnosed with autism. He's non-verbal [but he's making] positive, positive development! He has co-therapies [every] week but we're going to step it up a notch soon and get him ABA treatments, speech therapy. He's made leaps and bounds when it comes to speech ... He's understanding words better which was his issue. Not that he couldn't speak, but he would never know what his shoe is or if you said, 'Greyson,' he actually didn't even know his name at one point until he was a little over two. So now that he's understanding simple words, he's come so far.
''He only did 'blue' for a year and within the last two weeks he knows green, yellow, red, white and he's [doing sign language] so much more. I'm like a proud mom over here. The only thing that frustrated me is there was only one sign shown where he didn't speak and a lot of people would be like, 'Oh, his sister's speaking for him,' or, 'He had nothing to say.'''
And the 32-year-old television personality - who also has four-year-old daughter Meilani with her husband Roger Mathews - finds it ''heartbreaking'' that Greyson struggles to interact with other toddlers as well as his own sister Meilani.
She told Hollywood Life: ''It was really heartbreaking and frustrating as a mom when you see other two-year-olds that are speaking and living their best life. Greyson is living his best life. He just doesn't know what you are saying!
''It's just a challenge and it's getting him to hang in with Meilani which is the biggest challenge. Whenever you have two kids that are on two different wave lengths, it's always amusing, but Meilani still thinks she's an only child which is also an issue.''
