Roger Matthews is ''very happy'' for Jenni 'JWoww' Farley and her new boyfriend.

The 'Jersey Shore' star recently revealed she is dating again, six months after splitting from her husband and has embarked on a romance with a 24-year-old man, who is believed to be wrestler Zack Clayton Carpinello, and her estranged husband is delighted she's found someone ''terrific''.

Roger, 43, told the New York Post newspaper's Page Six column: ''''He seems like a terrific guy and they seem to really be happy, and I'm very happy for them.''

Roger explained the new couple had been together for ''a few months'' and Zack is a ''good friend of her little brother''.

The former couple have been locked in a custody battle over their two children, Meilani, four, and two-year-old Greyson and the 33-year-old star accused her estranged husband of physical abuse.

However, Roger insists they are getting on better these days and are happy to do things ''as a family'' for the sake of their kids, such as spending Easter together recently.

He said: ''Co-parenting has been getting much easier and we have a very friendly relationship and do things as a family together which makes the kids very happy. Wish her nothing but positive things.''

Jenni revealed she was dating a younger man while speaking on her friend Nicole 'Snooki' Polizzi's podcast.

She said: ''24 is 24. We're filming 'Jersey Shore' right now and we nicknamed him 24.''

And Snooki - who has been friends with JWoww for several years - insists she hasn't seen her pal this happy for a very long time.

She added: ''He's very handsome, by the way ... Jenny has been going through some s**t but I've never seen this girl happier and more herself than this moment right now.''