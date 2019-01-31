Jenni 'JWoww' Farley has shared footage of her estranged husband Roger Mathews allegedly attacking her.

The 'Jersey Shore' star posted a shocking clip on her website which featured a man, who appeared to be the businessman, pushing a woman, who is believed to be her, to the ground in the kitchen of a house.

The pair then argued briefly before going their separate ways.

The 32-year-old reality star also included clips of herself and Roger arguing in front of their two-year-old son Greyson and screen grabs of text messages between herself and her nanny, in which they discussed her estranged husband.

Jenni also broke her silence over the split, slamming Roger - with whom she also has four-year-old daughter Meilani - for trying to ''disgrace [her] name'' and misrepresenting himself in a positive silence.

She wrote in a statement: ''I have spent the last few months trying to protect our children from public humiliation, because as parents, WE ARE SUPPOSED TO PROTECT THEM.

''I wanted to handle this out of the spotlight because our silence is their greater good. Even when you tried to disgrace my name, make false accusations and even point-blank lie... I still remained silent as challenging as it was... why? Because, greater good.

''I can no longer sit idly by while you mistreat and malign me in such an egregious manner.

''You have presented yourself to the public as a praiseworthy father and a husband who has been suffering by my alleged actions and behaviour.

''Your postings are consumed with inaccuracies, false statements, self-serving comments, outright misrepresentations and blatant lies.''

She then slammed her estranged spouse - - who she obtained a restraining order against in December - for allegedly giving Greyson, who is allergic to gluten and dairy, pizza, and his response when she confronted him about it.

She wrote: ''When I asked you about the food situation, you chose to berate me instead of acknowledging that Greyson's health is of paramount concern.

''You hurt the children and you hurt me. When will it end?''

The accusations didn't stop there because JWoww accused her former partner of teaming up with her ex-boyfriend Thomas Lippolis - who police confirmed was arrested in December and charged with third-degree extortion - to try and get money from her.

She fumed: ''It is unfathomable to me that because of you proactively contacting an ex-boyfriend of mine to team up against me, he was arrested for trying to extort money from me.

''You didn't stop there though. You persisted to try to take me down. You knew that another ex from my college years brutally beat me so badly that I was hospitalised.

''He was incarcerated for the violent acts against me.

''When your own acts of domestic violence against me were questioned, you chose to reach out to this unspeakable person in order to intimidate me.''

Jenni claimed Lippolis had attempted to extort $25,000 from her ''in exchange for not divulging secrets to the media'' and also included a copy of a 2008 protection order against another former boyfriend, whose name was blacked out in the documents.

She went on to accuse Roger of intending to blackmail her with a video after she filed for the restraining order.

Despite the alleged incidents, the brunette beauty maintained she did her best to stay positive for the sake of their children.

She wrote: ''I clearly thought of us co-parenting well into the future as responsible parents should.''

Jenni - who filed for divorce last September after three years of marriage - ended her lengthy statement with a message for domestic violence survivors.

She said: ''So many of you may be understandably afraid to come forward, and have been stuck in abusive relationships for far too long just as I have been. If anyone is feeling down, broken, hurt or lost, please know that it is not your fault!''