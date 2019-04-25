Jenni 'JWoww' Farley has a new boyfriend, following her split from her husband.

The 'Jersey Shore' star has revealed she is dating again and has found love with a 24-year-old man, whose identity she is keeping a secret for the time being.

Speaking during the live podcast recording of 'It's Happening With Snooki & Joey', she said: ''24 is 24. We're filming Jersey Shore right now and we nicknamed him 24.''

And Snooki - who has been friends with JWoww for a long time - insists she hasn't seen her pal this happy for a very long time.

She added: ''He's very handsome, by the way ... Jenny has been going through some s**t but I've never seen this girl happier and more herself than this moment right now.''

JWoww split from Roger late last year, when she filed for divorce in September.

She submitted papers to end her marriage to husband Roger, citing ''irreconcilable differences'' as the pair's relationship has been going through a difficult patch for the last six months or so. The documents state that Jenni would like ''primary residential custody'' of their two children - Meilani Alexandra and Greyson Valor - but is asking Roger to pay child support, health insurance and other expenses related to healthcare.

And when it comes to their property, JWoww has requested they split anything they acquired during their relationship in half.

The split came as a shock to friends as JWoww and Roger always appeared to be ''very much in love''.

The insider said: ''They always seemed very stable and very much in love. Roger was always supporting her at events, nights out or any place she needed to be. I thought he was a good partner for her - much better than the guy she dated before him.''