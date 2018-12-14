Jenni 'JWoww' Farley filed for a restraining order against her estranged husband Roger Mathews on Thursday (13.12.18).

The 'Jersey Shore' star was awarded a temporary order of protection against her estranged spouse - the father of her children Meilani, four, and two-year-old Greyson - following an argument between the former couple, supposedly about her working commitments.

Her representative said in a statement shared on JWoww's Instagram account: ''While Jenni has refrained from making any public statements relating to her impending divorce, in light of recent events we have decided to make an official statement.

''Certain events transpired last night which lead [sic] Jenni to involve the authorities, as she felt it was in her best interests, and the best interests of her children to do so.

''Any statements and social media posts depicting anything to the contrary are entirely false, misleading and intentionally designed to cast Jenni in a negative light.

''She is proud to be a hardworking parent who provides for her children. While we have chosen not to comment further, we will note that a judge immediately ruled in Jenni's favour and issued a temporary order of protection last night. Please respect Jenni's decision for privacy in an effort to protect herself and her children during this time.''

Meanwhile, Roger, 43, shared his own account of what happened in 10 videos shared on Instagram, including several filmed in the back of a police car.

He claimed the couple had had an argument in which Jenni was ''hysterically shouting'' and threatening to call the police, and hours later, he was removed from his house by officers.

He said in one video: ''I'm not allowed to go home and see my children.''

He captioned the clip: ''Reality is stranger than fiction. You guys are about to learn the truth and I promise you. You aren't ready. The truth is my greatest asset. There is no my truth, there is only THE truth.''

In another video, he claimed he wasn't ''even allowed to text Jenni'' about the children, and in another, he welled up about the ''sad'' situation.

He said: I don't go away for months at a time, for weeks at a time.

''I'm always there for my children. Always. And I'm not allowed to be there for my children anymore because somebody else is so hate filled that they would do that to the father of their children, to a great father to their children. It's sad, man. It's just sad.''

Another post was made at one of Roger's friend's house, and in it he insisted he has ''no game plan'' following the row and was baffled as to why he'd been issued the order.

He said: ''Police said if I want to go home... I mean, I'm not arrested. I'm not in jail, so there's no crime committed.

''It's just somehow Jenni convinced a judge that a restraining order should be filed. I have no idea how. No clue. They couldn't even explain it to me.''

A spokesperson for the Toms River Police Department confirmed they had been sent out to the couple's home ''for a civil matter''.

They added: ''Mr. Mathews was served with a Temporary Restraining Order and provided transportation to another location.''

JWoww filed for divorce in September but Roger has repeatedly vowed to win her back and they have been seen out together as a family on numerous occasions.