Jenni 'JWoww' Farley celebrated her daughter's fifth birthday with her estranged husband and her new boyfriend.

The 33-year-old reality star marked Meilani Alexandra's milestone by holding a birthday bash with Roger Matthews and their three-year-old son Greyson, as well as Jenni's new partner, professional wrestler Zack Clayton Carpinello, all on the guest list.

The 'Jersey Shore' star shared a video on Saturday (13.07.19) of Greyson sleeping on Roger's lap while Meilani sat next to them.

Jwoww and Zack walked out to the garden with a mermaid-themed cake and sang 'Happy Birthday'.

Jenni also shared a series of photos which showed the glittering purple and green cake covered in edible seashells, pearls and mermaid tails and she captioned the post: '' Happy birthday baby girl @meilanimathews @confectionsofarockstar you did it again (sic)''.

Earlier in the day, the TV personality shared a tribute to her daughter where she insisted her child ''deserved the world''.

Sharing a picture of Meilani sleeping on the sofa, she gushed: ''My baby girl turned 5 today I don't know where the time went apparently I blinked and BAM 5 years went by. She's no longer my preschool baby ... she's my soon to be kindergartner that's going to take on the world.

''I cherish every snuggle ... because they don't happen like they used to ... but around 2 am last night, she came into my room and asked to snuggle. I pray she does that for the next 50 years. Happy birthday Meilani you deserve the world. (Sic)''