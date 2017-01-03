Jenni 'JWoww' Farley is too tired for sex.

The former 'Jersey Shore' star admits she would always opt for a nap over getting intimate with her husband Roger Mathews - the father of her kids Meilani, two, and Greyson, seven months - but thinks he's found another way to satisfy his desires.

Asked if she'd rather have sex or a nap, she said: ''Nap, every day. Roger, every day, will talk about the lack of sex... You try having sex with two kids in your face 24/7, and we're co-sleepers so... But, I'm sure he watches fantastic porn.''

And asked her favourite sweaty activity, the 30-year-old star said: ''Running through Times Square.''

Meanwhile, the 'Snooki and JWoww: Moms With Attitude' star admitted she never watches reality TV shows because her own experiences make it difficult to believe what is playing out on screen.

She told E! News: ''I haven't watched reality [TV shows] - when you're on reality, it's hard to watch reality without calling it out.''

Jenni has had a new Disney-inspired sleeve tattoo, and the theme celebrates working hard to make it alone, regardless of whether or not there is a ''knight in shining armour'' around to help.

She said: ''My tattoo is about 'happily never after'.

''I'm happy because now Disney is going through this new phase, where it's all about empowering women, not about the man anymore.

''But when I grew up in 80s it was always about the damsel in distress and the knight in shining armour, so you grow up thinking that and it doesn't happen.

''Roger is my knight in shining armour, but reality is not like this, it takes work.''