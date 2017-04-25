Jenna Dewan-Tatum is ''so proud'' of her husband Channing Tatum.

The 'Witches of East End' actress accompanied her 36-year-old husband - with whom she has three-year-old daughter Everly - to the opening night of 'Magic Mike Live! Las Vegas' over the weekend, and couldn't resist gushing over the hunk whilst on the red carpet.

She told E! News: ''I'm so proud of him. Just this show in particular it's incredible, it's amazing.''

It's not the first time the pair - who tied the knot back in 2009 - have publicly declared their love for one another, as the 'Magic Mike' star, who helped direct the live Las Vegas feature, recently called his wife his ''pot of gold'' as she celebrated her 36th birthday in December.

He wrote on Instagram at the time: ''@jennaldewan I'm not sure if this woman is my Rainbow or my pot of gold but I'm lucky either way happy birthday cake baby! (sic)''

And the '21 Jump Street' actor previously admitted his love for his wife - whom he met on the set of 'Step Up' in 2006 - has deepened since their daughter was born.

He shared: ''I took this just days after jenna and I (mostly jenna) brought our little girl into the world. I've taken many like it over the past 3 years but this is one of my favourites. She was so tired. Haha. But she has such deep strength and other worldy grace.

''Watching her in those first days transform into a mother was life changing. She was every bit the beautiful, sexy, funny, flawed creature I fell in love with. But the prism turned and showed a whole new light that I had no idea existed, the lights of a mothers love. Thank you for that baby. (sic)''