Jenna Dewan-Tatum is ''so proud'' of her husband Channing Tatum after 'Magic Mike Live! Las Vegas' opened in the city over the weekend.
Jenna Dewan-Tatum is ''so proud'' of her husband Channing Tatum.
The 'Witches of East End' actress accompanied her 36-year-old husband - with whom she has three-year-old daughter Everly - to the opening night of 'Magic Mike Live! Las Vegas' over the weekend, and couldn't resist gushing over the hunk whilst on the red carpet.
She told E! News: ''I'm so proud of him. Just this show in particular it's incredible, it's amazing.''
It's not the first time the pair - who tied the knot back in 2009 - have publicly declared their love for one another, as the 'Magic Mike' star, who helped direct the live Las Vegas feature, recently called his wife his ''pot of gold'' as she celebrated her 36th birthday in December.
He wrote on Instagram at the time: ''@jennaldewan I'm not sure if this woman is my Rainbow or my pot of gold but I'm lucky either way happy birthday cake baby! (sic)''
And the '21 Jump Street' actor previously admitted his love for his wife - whom he met on the set of 'Step Up' in 2006 - has deepened since their daughter was born.
He shared: ''I took this just days after jenna and I (mostly jenna) brought our little girl into the world. I've taken many like it over the past 3 years but this is one of my favourites. She was so tired. Haha. But she has such deep strength and other worldy grace.
''Watching her in those first days transform into a mother was life changing. She was every bit the beautiful, sexy, funny, flawed creature I fell in love with. But the prism turned and showed a whole new light that I had no idea existed, the lights of a mothers love. Thank you for that baby. (sic)''
Feige thinks a "new thing" could be on the horizon.
The Netflix original series is in hot waters with mental health experts.
This Doctor won't be saying 'goodbye' in the same way as those who have left the series in recent years.
A spin-off from 2014's awesome The Lego Movie, this raucously paced action-comedy is proof that...
An intelligent ode to a time when Hollywood made wildly inventive movies without pressure from...
Ever since his wonderful appearance in Wes Anderson's The Grand Budapest Hotel, we've been waiting...
Quentin Tarantino is a filmmaker who simply can't be ignored, especially when he lobs a...
John Ruth earnt his nickname The Hangman for a good reason, he's one of the...
Eddie Mannix is a fixer who works in Hollywood where he tames celebrities and keeps...
John Ruth, known by his associates and like-minded peers as The Hangman on account of...
Resisting the temptation to capitalise on the camp value of these characters, Channing Tatum and...
Magic Mike might be keeping his clothes on these days in favour of beginning a...
Three years after bowing out of the stripper career, Magic Mike (Channing Tatum), returns to...
Filmmaking siblings Lana and Andy Wachowski never do anything by halves. The Matrix was a...
Director Bennett Miller continues to skilfully probe around the edges of true stories with this...
Mark Schultz (Channing Tatum) is brought to the Foxcatcher institute by multi-millionaire John du Pont...
Manolo has a lot of pressure forced upon him from his family regarding his future,...