The 46-year-old's family feared for her safety after she failed to show up at a festive lunch on Christmas Day (25Dec16) and missed a flight she had booked on Monday (26Dec16). The actress and yoga instructor was later found dead in her car in Washington, D.C. on Tuesday (27Dec16).

MCCauley, who died from asphyxia, served as a stand-in for Dewan Tatum during the filming of 2006 dance movie Step Up, and following the news of her death, the actress/dancer took to Twitter to pay tribute and offer condolences.

"My heart and prayers are with Tricia MCCauley's family and friends," she wrote. "I remember her being a very sweet person on set of Step Up... all my love," with an upset face emoji.

Adrian Johnson was charged with first degree murder on Tuesday in connection to MCCauley's death. Police officials tell TMZ.com, Johnson and MCCauley did not know each other, fuelling speculation she may have been the victim of a carjacking.