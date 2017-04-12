Jenna Dewan-Tatum insists she and her husband Channing Tatum don't need to schedule sex, but that could change in the future.
The 36-year-old actress - who has three-year-old daughter Everly with her spouse - insists she is still spontaneous in the bedroom, but expects intimacy will have to be scheduled when they eventually have another child.
She said: ''We are not sex schedulers - not yet! Give us a couple more years. Maybe with child number two.''
Though the couple's hectic work schedules mean they spend long times apart, Jenna believes getting chance to miss one another is actually good for their relationship.
She told Redbook magazine: ''There's a beauty in being two busy people because we get a lot of time to miss each other. To continue to miss someone after so many years is kind of a blessing in disguise.''
The 'World of Dance' host - who met Channing on the set of 2006 movie 'Step Up' - is more confident about confronting problems in their relationship now than she was when she's younger as she is prepared for the fall-out.
Asked her biggest relationship challenge, she said: ''Communication. You change when you're together from 25 to 35. I think maybe in my early 20s, I might have tiptoed around issues or didn't want to make too many waves.
''Now it's like, 'This is how I'm feeling.' You have to be OK with the other person becoming defensive, to let them be emotional and accept that it won't be OK for a while.''
Jenna believes it is important to keep things ''exciting'' in the bedroom - but for her own sake, not just her husband.
She said: ''I think all women should keep it exciting for themselves. People always ask, 'Do you do anything to keep it fresh for your man?' I hate that question. I'm like, 'No. Why is it for your man? I do things to keep it fresh for myself. The lingerie I buy is not for him necessarily. It's for us and for myself. If you feel sexy, then it's good for you.' ''
