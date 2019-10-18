Jenna Dewan felt ''blindsided'' when Channing Tatum began dating Jessie J.

The 'Step Up' actress - who is expecting her first child with boyfriend Steve Kazee - filed for divorce from the 'Magic Mike' actor in October 2018, citing irreconcilable differences, and was later shocked to learn online that he'd moved on with the singer.

She revealed: ''I was learning things about my ex most people wouldn't have to face-and over the internet, as it was happening.

''There I was, on a plane, alone, finding out about his new relationship. I felt blindsided. Choosing grace as I learned everything about my personal situation along with the rest of the world was really difficult

''It was quite a challenge to remain graceful; to say the least. That's when your real character comes out. Instead of reacting the way I wanted to...I asked myself this: How do I choose grace in this moment? Had I not been practicing this way of life beforehand, I definitely wouldn't have handled this news very gracefully.''

The 38-year-old star - who has six-year-old daughter Everly - with Channing - felt like she'd been hit by a ''tumbling avalanche'' in the wake of her marriage ending and admitted it was a very ''testing'' time.

Writing in her new book, 'Gracefully You: Finding Beauty and Balance in the Everyday', she recalled: ''In the beginning of my separation, it felt as though I were in a dark closet, desperately trying to find the light or the way out. I was in a state of shock.

''One week I'd be doing really well and the next I was slammed with a whole new slew of emotions.

''The rumour mill was churning out story after story. There were many times I hid under the covers, wondering what was next.

''The pain hit me like a tumbling avalanche. I was completely overcome with fear and sadness. It took many moments of sitting alone with my grief to force me into surrendering to my roller coaster of a situation.

''The separation tested me in ways I hadn't thought possible. I started to wonder if everything I believed in and always talked about was real. Could anyone or anything ever be trusted?''