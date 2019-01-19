Jemma Lucy is pregnant.

The former 'Ex On The Beach' star has revealed that she is expecting her first child but she has refused to name the father, as she wants to keep their situation out of the public eye.

Speaking to The Sun Online, she said: ''When I found out I was pregnant I was completely in shock. I didn't know what I wanted to do at first.

''I don't think you can ever really prepare yourself for the change that it brings to your life, and even more so when it's not planned.

''Having thought about it for ages, I just thought it's the right thing to do to keep it.''

Jemma admitted she suffered with health issues and chronic insomnia early in her pregnancy and has found her journey so far ''difficult''.

She also revealed she has felt ''depressed'' as she went through the emotional trauma of her unexpected pregnancy alone.

However, five months into her pregnancy, the 30-year-old reality TV star is feeling physically and mentally stronger and is excited to welcome her first child in June.

And she is hoping to land her own reality TV show after the tot is born.

She explained: ''People don't expect me to have a child or be able to look after it. As I have a lot of haters, they'll want to see that I can't do it - but I'll prove them all wrong.''

Bisexual former 'Celebrity Big Brother' star Jemma has previously dated Stephen Bear and Chantelle Connelly.