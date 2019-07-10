Jemma Lucy has had ''a few breakdowns'' since giving birth because her emotions are ''all over the place''.

The 31-year-old reality star welcomed a daughter, whose name she hasn't disclosed beyond the fact it begins with a T, into the world last month and though she loves being a mother, she admitted it has been an emotional roller coaster which she is still adjusting to.

In an interview with Closer magazine, she said: ''I'm so tired and sleep deprived. My emotions were all over the place in the first week, I had a few breakdowns but I know that's natural.

''When I came out of hospital, I was regularly in floods of tears, but I was also overwhelmed by how amazing it felt to have a baby.''

Jemma is no longer with her baby's father and being a single parent can be tough as she can feel ''isolated''.

She added: ''I'm very much a single parent. Her dad is around, but I'm doing more or less everything.

''I do feel isolated at times but I have good friends who help out.''

Despite her emotional ups and downs, the former 'Celebrity Big Brother' star has been surprised by the overwhelming love she feels for her baby and she bonded with the tot straight away.

She said: ''I didn't realise I could feel this way about another human being. As soon as I held her in my arms, my maternal instincts just kicked in. All I want to do is protect her.''

Jemma gave up drinking just before she fell pregnant and has vowed not to return to her party lifestyle in order to focus on her baby.

She said: '' A couple of years ago I was still going to clubs and it was a big part of my life. I realised I needed to stop because it was making me feel depressed. I was constantly drinking and not getting enough sleep - I'd feel good and then I'd feel wrecked.

''My party days are over now I'm a mum. I don't miss my old life because I know how s**t I used to feel.''