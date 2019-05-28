Jemma Lucy has given birth to a baby girl.

The former 'Ex On The Beach' star - who hasn't disclosed the identity of her tot's father - welcomed her first child into the world three days ago and admitted her ''angel'' is already her ''world''.

She shared a photo of herself holding the baby's hand on Instagram and wrote: ''My angel is here. never felt love like this before. born 25.5.19 my world.''

Jemma announced her pregnancy in January and admitted she was ''completely in shock'' when she learned she was expecting.

She said: ''When I found out I was pregnant I was completely in shock. I didn't know what I wanted to do at first.

''I don't think you can ever really prepare yourself for the change that it brings to your life, and even more so when it's not planned.

''Having thought about it for ages, I just thought it's the right thing to do to keep it.''

The 30-year-old star suffered with health issues and chronic insomnia early in her pregnancy and admitted it had been ''difficult'' and she'd felt ''depressed'' as she went through the emotional trauma of her unexpected pregnancy alone.

And she previously admitted she was hoping to land her own reality TV show after the tot is born.

She explained: ''People don't expect me to have a child or be able to look after it. As I have a lot of haters, they'll want to see that I can't do it - but I'll prove them all wrong.''

The bisexual former 'Celebrity Big Brother' star has previously dated Stephen Bear and Chantelle Connelly.