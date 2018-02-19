Jeff Jarrett is set to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2018.

The 50-year-old professional wrestler will join the likes of Goldberg, The Dudley Boyz, and Ivory in being inducted into the coveted hall of wrestling legends this year, when he takes his place in sporting history on April 6, during WrestleMania 34 Week.

Jeff started his career as a referee before beginning to compete at the age of 18, and quickly became a prodigy in the ring, as he competed with the likes of fellow WWE Hall of Famers Jerry ''The King'' Lawler and Nick Bockwinkel.

The wrestling star managed to bag himself the Intercontinental Championship three times during a heated rivalry with WWE Hall of Famer Razor Ramon, and whilst spending a year with WCW in 1996, he became one of the few proud Superstars that can call themselves a member of the legendary Four Horsemen.

In 1997, Jeff returned to WWE and captured the World Tag Team Titles with Owen Hart, and claimed the European and Intercontinental Championships on his own.

A year later he moved to WCW once again, and found his greatest success as a competitor, defeating fellow Hall of Famer Diamond Dallas Page in the final of a six-man tournament to win the WCW World Championship.

Later in his career, Jeff competed around the world and also began to promote shows that gave future WWE Superstars like AJ Styles, Bobby Roode and Eric Young their first major exposure.

In total, Jeff is a a four-time WCW Champion, three-time United States Champion, six-time Intercontinental Champion, European Champion and World Tag Team Champion.

Jeff, along with the other Class of 2018 stars, will be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame on April 6, in New Orleans during WrestleMania 34 Week.

Tickets for the induction ceremony are available now.