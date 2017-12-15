Korean weightlifter Je-Yong Ha has admitted he ''laughed hysterically'' when he heard rumours that he was dating Lindsay Lohan and debunked the reports.
Korean weightlifter Je-Yong Ha ''laughed hysterically'' when rumours began circulating he was dating Lindsay Lohan.
The bodybuilder first met the 31-year-old actress when they were both in Greece and the two hit it off and speculation was rife that the two were an actual couple.
However, now Lindsay is reportedly dating someone new and in a recent interview with GQ Magazine Je-Yong has dismissed suggestions it his him.
He said: ''We originally planned to go to New York together. But I had another schedule so I couldn't go. I was at home watching TV when I got a message from Lindsay. She told me to Google her name. When I searched her name on Google, there were tons of articles about us. Lindsay and I laughed hysterically at this.''
Je-Yong has nothing but nice words for the 'Mean Girls' star and dubbed her an ''angel'' in his life.
The two friends have arranged to spend Christmas and New Year together.
He said: ''Lindsay is a great person. She's very kind, and she's an angel. We contact each other a lot. We will spend Christmas and New Year's Day together.''
Being dubbed the 'Korean Hulk' - which is also the name of his Instagram account where images of him and Lindsay first appeared - Je-Yong revealed his arms are around 56cm and admitted he loves to eat ''pizza, hamburgers and noodles''.
He said: ''I don't have a set amount of protein I eat per day.
''I just try to eat as much as I can. I'm not someone who's trying to diet to make my body look pretty. I like big, beefy and strong bodies.
''That's why I eat a lot. I eat a lot of pizza, hamburgers, and noodles. But I like natural raw food such as garlic, ginseng, abalone, oyster, caviar, foie gras, truffles, and sea urchins, which are some of my favourites. These foods make my body healthier.''
Ed Sheeran has admitted the personal nature of his songs has caused him to lose a few friends.
All I Want For Christmas is widely regarded as one of the best festive tunes every year
Pearl Jam announced 14 dates in the UK and Europe in June and July 2018.
Sia gets a string of Hollywood stars involved in her latest music video, a festive number entitled 'Santa's Coming For Us' from her newly released...
A startling new video has been unveiled by Alt-J to go with their newest single 'Pleader'.
Green Day have long been known for having political undertones in their music, and their new song 'Back In The USA' is no different.
The film is almost half an hour longer than 'The Force Awakens'.
The actress will no doubt be returning for the long-running FX series.
The film is expected to continue without Mendes' involvement.
With clips from more than 200 teen movies made in the decade after 1995's Clueless,...
Essentially part three of the Grindhouse series, this old-style thriller sprang from Rodriguez's fake trailer....
Machete is a ex-Federale whose legend is known throughout Mexico. He's an expert killer but...
I know what you're thinking, and the answer is yes, I Know You Killed Me...
We have reached the point where Lindsay Lohan's reputation eclipses her resume. The still-young actress,...
Filmmakers go overboard all the time, but none more than Oliver Stone. When Stone released...
Even among NPR fans - already a rather specific group - there is somewhat of...
Just My LuckTrailer StreamStarring Lindsay Lohan and Chris Pine, and featuring McFly in their first...
On the surface, Freaky Friday has all the signs of being awful -- horrible trailer,...
When I was in high school, I didn't have many friends. Instead, I analyzed the...
A car with a mind of its own meets a screenplay with no mind to...