John 'Bradshaw' Layfield is being inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame.

The legendary star - who won the WWE, Intercontinental, United States, European, Hardcore and Tag Team titles before his retirement in 2009 - has been confirmed for this year's class, and he will be honoured over 'WrestleMania' week in Tampa next month.

On WWE.com, the company announced: ''JBL, the brash, bruising cowboy-turned-stock market maven and World Champion, is the latest inductee in the WWE Hall of Fame's Class of 2020.

''The 'Wrestling God' will take his place in sports-entertainment history on Thursday, April 2, in Tampa, Fla., during WrestleMania 36 Week.''

JBL's induction was revealed during Fox Sport's WWE Backstage on Tuesday night (03.03.20), and he credited both Eddie Guerrero and his former tag team partner Ron 'Farooq' Simmons', who made up the Acolytes Protection Agency with JBL, with his success.

He said: ''What defines JBL is Eddie Guerrero, what defines me is Ron Simmons. The biggest break I ever had in my life was meeting Ron Simmons.

''He was the best man at my wedding, he gave a wonderful toast where he got a standing ovation. He said, 'Till death do us part.' It's that kind of friendship we've always had.

''The tag team with him was probably the best for my career, but for JBL it was Eddie Guerrero. There's no doubt about it. When I came along, and Eddie needed an opponent for the Staples Center, it was the run up to WrestleMania one year after he'd won the title.

''JBL's character was not working, and we weren't sure what we were going to do. I thought it was one and done.''

Bradshaw will be recognised at the prestigious Hall of Fame ceremony on April 2 alongside the Bella Twins, wrestler-turned-Hollywood star Batista and legendary nWo members Hulk Hogan, Kevin Nash, Scott Hall and Sean Waltman.