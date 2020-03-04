WWE legend John 'Bradshaw' Layfield is being inducted into the Hall of Fame in Tampa next month.
John 'Bradshaw' Layfield is being inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame.
The legendary star - who won the WWE, Intercontinental, United States, European, Hardcore and Tag Team titles before his retirement in 2009 - has been confirmed for this year's class, and he will be honoured over 'WrestleMania' week in Tampa next month.
On WWE.com, the company announced: ''JBL, the brash, bruising cowboy-turned-stock market maven and World Champion, is the latest inductee in the WWE Hall of Fame's Class of 2020.
''The 'Wrestling God' will take his place in sports-entertainment history on Thursday, April 2, in Tampa, Fla., during WrestleMania 36 Week.''
JBL's induction was revealed during Fox Sport's WWE Backstage on Tuesday night (03.03.20), and he credited both Eddie Guerrero and his former tag team partner Ron 'Farooq' Simmons', who made up the Acolytes Protection Agency with JBL, with his success.
He said: ''What defines JBL is Eddie Guerrero, what defines me is Ron Simmons. The biggest break I ever had in my life was meeting Ron Simmons.
''He was the best man at my wedding, he gave a wonderful toast where he got a standing ovation. He said, 'Till death do us part.' It's that kind of friendship we've always had.
''The tag team with him was probably the best for my career, but for JBL it was Eddie Guerrero. There's no doubt about it. When I came along, and Eddie needed an opponent for the Staples Center, it was the run up to WrestleMania one year after he'd won the title.
''JBL's character was not working, and we weren't sure what we were going to do. I thought it was one and done.''
Bradshaw will be recognised at the prestigious Hall of Fame ceremony on April 2 alongside the Bella Twins, wrestler-turned-Hollywood star Batista and legendary nWo members Hulk Hogan, Kevin Nash, Scott Hall and Sean Waltman.
We explore the musical culture of Camden as Madness and Amy Winehouse receive their stones on the Music Walk of Fame.
Listen to his live performance of new single 'Withdrawal'.
The Quarterhouse, and Melting Vinyl, played host to two inspired performances in Folkestone on the first evening of March.
What's new in the music world this week?
Six album releases we can't wait for this month.
These are the albums we've been loving this month.
These rock records give us hope for the rest of 2020.
They might sound like they're from the 70s, but they way they roll is very 2020.
What's new in the music world this week?
'U Kin B the Sun' is an album rich in texture and depth and one that quite obviously, and unapologetically, plays to Frazey Ford's strengths.
Listen to their new single 'Small Change'.
Everything you ever needed to know about Viking metal.
3TEETH hit Leeds for the first time with support from British artist PIG.
This will make you want to walk amongst the skyscrapers.
Some gardens just wouldn't be complete without the addition of a garden gnome or two....
Many critics will disagree with me, but I'm of the opinion that the Muppets, as...