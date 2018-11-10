George Shelley will forever be grateful to his former Union J bandmate Jaymi Hensley for his support in helping him come out as a gay man.
Jaymi Hensley helped George Shelley come out.
The 25-year-old singer has revealed that when he was part of boy band Union J he was worried about revealing he was gay, but his already out bandmate took him under his wing because although ''it was an unsaid thing'' Jaymi knew George was also homosexual.
In an interview with Gay Times magazine, George said: ''I was worried, but I think the negative chatter in my head and the things that were convincing me that it was a bad decision were the outside voices manifesting in my head.
''He [Jaymi] knew. It was an unsaid thing. It wasn't until later on in our career - the back end of it. People knew, and then I started going out Jaymi would take me to these clubs and people would see me with these guys.''
The 'Loving You Is Easy' hitmaker also revealed that one of the reasons he felt uncomfortable coming out was because he didn't want to ''jeopardise'' his career as union J's music was largely aimed at young girls.
He said: ''I'd be kissing these guys on nights out like any other 20-year-old would do when you're experimenting, and that's absolutely OK. But because of the situation I was in - in the public eye selling records aimed at young girls - I feel like I was made to believe, and made to think, because of these things I was told and the way I was conditioned, that it would've jeopardised the band's career. And in turn jeopardise my own.''
Tristan Corrigan on the difficulties of making music within a genre that is so popular.
The Slaves boys paint the walls off-white in the video for their epic new punk single 'Magnolia', taken from their third studio album 'Acts of Fear...
Imagine Dragons drop a video for their newest single 'Zero' from 'Origins' and 'Wreck-It Ralph' sequel 'Ralph Breaks the Internet'.
From 'Happy' to 'Banana Pancakes', these are soaked in positivity.
Eminem draws attention to the negative response his 2017 album 'Revival' received in the video for his latest song 'Venom'; a song recorded for the...
With the recent release of her third, very well received album 'Hunter' just behind her, Anna had plenty of relatively new songs to showcase.
Up and coming LA singer-songwriter Billie Eilish has unveiled her fourth single of the year, 'When the Party's Over'.
From their newest EP 'What Did You Think When You Made Me This Way', Nothing But Thieves drop the lyric video for their single 'Take This Lonely...
The Lumineers honour their friend and hero Tom Petty with a sensational cover of his 1996 song 'Walls' from the 'She's the One' soundtrack.
Watch Olly Murs get his nerd on as he blags his way into an exclusive Snoop Dogg party (where Rowan Atkinson is the bartender) in the video for their...
From 'Happy' to 'Banana Pancakes', these are soaked in positivity.
Mariah Carey is the picture of glamour in the black and white video for her brand new single 'With You'. It's the lead single from her forthcoming...
Eminem draws attention to the negative response his 2017 album 'Revival' received in the video for his latest song 'Venom'; a song recorded for the...
With the recent release of her third, very well received album 'Hunter' just behind her, Anna had plenty of relatively new songs to showcase.