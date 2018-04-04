Jay-Z's daughter Blue Ivy told him off because she didn't like the way he ''spoke'' to her.

The 48-year-old rapper has admitted he was over the moon when his six-year-old daughter, whom he has with his wife Beyoncé, snapped at him because he asked her to get in the car so they could go to school in a tone she didn't particularly like.

Speaking on David Letterman's new Netflix show 'My Next Guest Needs No Introduction', which will air on Friday (06.04.18), he said: ''I told her to get in the car the other day because she was asking a thousand questions and we had to leave for school. So we're driving, and I hear a little voice. 'Dad?' I turn around and she said, 'I didn't like when you told me to get in the car the way you told me. It hurt my feelings.' I turned round and said, 'That's the most beautiful thing you've ever said to me.' ''

This isn't the first time Blue has implied she runs rings around her famous parents as just a few weeks ago she bid $19,000 for a painting at an auction in Los Angeles.

Video footage showed the youngster raise her paddle to put in her $17,000 bid for the piece of a young Sidney Poitier - and when she was outbid, she raised her bid to $19,000, prompting her dad to try and take away her paddle to prevent any higher bids.

Fortunately for the couple - who also have nine-month-old twins Rumi and Sir - they were saved from having to shell out when Tyler Perry made a winning bid for $20,000.