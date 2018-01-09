Jay Z has created an animated video to mark the sixth birthday of his daughter, Blue Ivy.

The New York-born rap star - who has Blue and six-month-old twins Rumi and Sir with his wife Beyonce - has released the new video, which is titled 'Blue's Freestyle', via his own TIDAL streaming service.

The video is a cut from Jay's '4:44' album and features Blue standing in the wings as her ballet routine is introduced, while Beyonce, 36, Jay, 48, and their two other children are seen watching her perform.

Blue delivers a portion of her planned routine, before she stops, flips her head back and catches a falling microphone and then starts to rap.

She says: ''Everything everything this is my only single thing/Everything I hear is my answer/And if you think I say, then innocent if I say?/ I never hear that, I be in the posse.''

Blue's appearance in the video comes shortly after she starred in Jay's 'Family Feud' video, which also featured cameos from Beyonce and a number of other celebrities, including Mindy Kaling, Rosario Dawson and America Ferrera.

Meanwhile, Jay previously admitted that becoming a father has changed him as a person.

The chart-topping rap star confessed that he's continually learning new things about the responsibility of parenthood.

He said: ''I hope I'm great, but I'm learning. It's a new thing for me.''

Jay explained that fatherhood has helped to reaffirm some of his long-held beliefs, but he also conceded that it's been a ''difficult'' challenge.

He shared: ''[Fatherhood] has changed me in a way that ... just knowing what's important ... but I had a pretty good sense of that. It just reaffirmed all things that I believed I knew.

''It's hard man, it's difficult.''