Jay Cutler can't remember proposing to Kristin Cavallari because he was so nervous.
Jay Cutler thinks he ''basically blacked out'' when he proposed to Kristin Cavallari.
The 36-year-old former American football quarterback popped the question to the blonde reality TV star nine years ago in Cabo but wishes he could do it again because he didn't think he did it very well due to being riddled with nerves.
Speaking inThursday's (12.03.20) all-new 'Very Cavallari', Jay told his friends: ''I didn't do it well. If I could do it again, I'd do it again. It's just nerve-wracking.
''You basically [black out]! It's like, 'Get this ring out of my face. I can't hold this anymore.'''
Jay doesn't remember asking Kristin's father for permission either but found it ''rough.''
He explained: ''Asking permission from Kristin's dad, that is rough. I mean, he said yes. It's fine, but just the buildup is like--I don't remember that either.''
Meanwhile, Kristin - who married Jay in 2013 - believes their bedroom antics have become friskier, riskier and more intimate the longer they've been together.
The 33-year-old beauty said recently: ''It's hard, marriage is hard. It takes an effort from both people, both people have to really want it...
''Jay and I really make each other laugh. He's very supportive, and we both let each other be ourselves, we have fun! It's all about communication...
''The longer you're together, not only is the sex better, but you get to know each other so well, it's this closeness I've never had with anybody else, and it's a bond and you just get each other. And we're still learning about each other, and you evolve and it's just kind of nice to grow with somebody.''
The couple have three children - Camden, seven, Jaxon, five, and Saylor, four - and 'The Hills' star thinks being parents has put extra pressure on their marriage.
She explained: ''Marriage is really hard with kids, kids put stress on a relationship that's just the truth. If you have different parenting styles, it offers a unique set of problems... My mom always said, you want to be a unified front in front of the kids. You can't be like daddy says it's okay but mommy doesn't. You have to talk about that solo and then come back and be unified front in front of the kids.''
