Jax Taylor said it ''wasn't worth his time'' sleeping with Lindsay Lohan.

The 38-year-old 'Vanderpump Rules' star hooked up with the 31-year-old singer when she was romantically linked to Dj Samantha Ronson and he has admitted the fling didn't mean ''anything'' to him because it was purely a ''drunken'' mistake.

Jax told The Daily Dish: ''It was at a nightclub, just ended up back at her spot and it was what it was.

''It was so long ago, and it was one of those things that it was just a drunken night, and it didn't mean anything. It wasn't worth my time. I think she got married to Samantha Ronson like a week later. That was around that time.''

The reality TV star first admitted to sleeping with Lindsay on 'Watch What Happens Live' back in 2015 but their relationship resurfaced when they were at the same Daily Mail holiday party this month.

Jax - who is now dating Brittany Cartwright - said: ''Her table was right next to mine, and I did not recognise her at all.

''I really didn't recognise her, I mean, she looks great - just a lot different. I don't think Brittany would've liked that.''

Lindsay split with Samantha in 2009 after a tumultuous few years together but there's clearly no animosity between them as the singer would be willing to perform at the actress' future wedding.

When asked if she would perform at Lindsay's wedding, Sam quipped to TMZ: ''If the price was right. I always charge more for weddings.''

When asked if that meant the million-dollar range, she replied: ''I'm a lot cheaper than that.''

Lindsay was romantically linked to Russian real estate agent, Egor Tarabasov, and the couple were reportedly engaged but they have now ended their relationship.