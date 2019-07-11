Jax Taylor ''cannot wait'' to be a dad.

The 38-year-old 'Vanderpump Rules' star tied the knot with wife Brittany Cartwright, 30, on June 29 and the couple are now keen to start a family.

Speaking to PEOPLE magazine, Brittany shared: ''We cannot wait to start a family.

''I cannot wait to be a mom, and Jax cannot wait to be a dad.

''He talks about it all the time. I think he's getting more excited than I am even, which I never thought would be possible.''

Jax also revealed his desire to become a football coach and a ''soccer dad''.

He said: ''I want to be the coach.

''I want to be in the PTA. I want to be a soccer dad, a gymnastics dad, whatever it is.

''I just want to be part of it all.

''I'm working hard right now to build up a good future.''

Jax previously had a fling with Lindsay Lohan and later admitted he didn't think it was ''worth'' sleeping with the actress.

The pair hooked up when the 'Freaky Friday' star was romantically linked to DJ Samantha Ronson, but Jax claimed it was just a ''drunken night'' and didn't ''mean anything''.

He said: ''It was at a nightclub, just ended up back at her spot and it was what it was.

''It was so long ago, and it was one of these things that it was just a drunken night, and it didn't mean anything. It wasn't worth my time.''

The reality TV star first admitted to sleeping with Lindsay on 'Watch What Happens Live' back in 2015, but their relationship resurfaced when they were at the same Daily Mail holiday party.

Recalling the event, Jax said: ''Her table was right next to mine, and I did not recognise her at all.

''I really didn't recognise her, I mean, she looks great - just a lot different. I don't think Brittany would've liked that.''